Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive Announces 'hololive Alternative' Project with Animated Promo Video

"Alternative world" featuring hololive girls also gets manga on Twitter

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced on Wednesday a new "hololive Alternative" project. The agency opened an official website and streamed an animated promotional video:

The project will create an "alternative world" featuring the girls of hololive. The agency is looking for content creators interested in being part of the project, and creators may apply on the website.

The project's website and official Twitter account also revealed that hololive Alternative will get a manga on Twitter that is based on an original story set in this project's world. The agency shared a teaser image on Twitter:

hololive CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo had announced in January that the company was recruiting staff for a new online service involving the hololive performers and fan community. Tanigo wrote that hololive was considering making this service a "metaverse" where hololive performers could appear in live events, as well as an online game. The idea was to create a service where "everyone can live online as a 2D character." It would also hopefully alleviate language and communication issues between the many fans who live across the entire world.

Tanigo's post also explained that hololive initially began as a streaming service in 2017, although in April 2018 it shifted into facial capture service to better suit the needs of the time. However, now that hololive's talent roster has expanded, the company felt that it could take on new challenges that would strengthen the brand.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

The agency opened its second round of auditions for the hololive English group last Friday . The deadline is March 26.

Source: hololive Alternative's website and Twitter account via Yaraon!