Seven Seas Licenses Headhunted to Another World Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Benigashira and Muramitsu's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Heavenly King! ( Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi ) manga. It will release the first volume in both physical and digital editions in September.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Uchimura Dennosuke is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job–as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?

The manga launched in Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in December 2019. Overlap published the manga's second volume in December 2020.

The manga adapts Benigashira's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu, and the third volume debuted digitally in April 2020.

Source: Press release