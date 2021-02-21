Seven Seas Licenses 'Do You Like Big Girls?' Manga

1st volume of Gorō Aizome's manga about guy surrounded by athletic women launches in September

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Sunday that it has licensed Gorō Aizome's Do You Like Big Girls? ( Ōkii Onnanoko wa Daisuki Desu ka? ) manga and will release the first volume digitally and in print under its Ghost Ship mature label in September.

Seven Seas describes the manga:

Tachibana Souta jumps from one part-time job to the next, just coasting through life. He's unremarkable except for being pretty short. One day, he's roped into a new gig: working as a gopher for his older sister's college volleyball team! Suddenly surrounded by a bunch of voluptuous women who all tower over him, Souta finds himself the subject of more female interest than he's ever had. First, he has to figure out which girl he even wants to try to get with…and then he has to make sure their big, athletic bodies don't actually destroy him in the act!

Aizome launched the manga in the inaugural issue of Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine in January 2014. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in April 2020.