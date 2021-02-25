Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House Anime Also Streaming on Crunchyroll

New episodes streaming on Wednesdays

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House, the anime of Aiko Koyama 's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga. The first episode is available on the service, and new episodes will stream on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

The series premiered on the NHK World Japan service internationally on Wednesday (Thursday in Japan Time). The anime will air in Japan on NHK 's E-tele channel this fall.

The cast members are:

Kana Hanazawa as Kiyo, a 16-year-old girl who works as a live-in cook at the Maiko House in the Kagai, Kyoto's Geiko and maiko district

as Kiyo, a 16-year-old girl who works as a live-in cook at the Maiko House in the Kagai, Kyoto's Geiko and maiko district MAO as Sumire, as Kiyo's childhood friend. Together they came to Kyoto from Aomori to become maiko.

as Sumire, as Kiyo's childhood friend. Together they came to Kyoto from Aomori to become maiko. Minami Takayama as Kenta, Kiyo and Sumire's childhood friend attending high school back in Aomori

as Kenta, Kiyo and Sumire's childhood friend attending high school back in Aomori Satsumi Matsuda as Tsurukoma, a senior maiko who lives in the Maiko House

as Tsurukoma, a senior maiko who lives in the Maiko House Kaoru Katakai as Okaa-san, the head of the Maiko House who runs the House and leads the maiko.

as Okaa-san, the head of the Maiko House who runs the House and leads the maiko. Rikiya Koyama as Onii-san, the Otokoshi, a male professional helper who comes to the Maiko House to assist the maiko in putting on their kimono

Youhei Suzuki ( UQ Holder! ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , The Way of the Househusband anime) is in charge of the series scripts. Go Sakabe ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live ) is composing the music.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 12.

The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll