Samurai Warriors 5 PS4, Switch, PC Game's Trailer Reveals July 27 Release

Game launches in Japan for PS4, Switch on June 24

KOEI Tecmo Games began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 ( Sengoku Musō 5 ), a new installment in its Samurai Warriors series, and the trailer reveals that the game will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the West and on PC via Steam worldwide on July 27. The Japanese trailer reveals that the game will launch in Japan for PS4 and Switch on June 24.

English

Japanese

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Samurai Warriors 5 takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, during the Sengoku period, and tells the story of two of the most preeminent military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. This title includes various eras from this period, including the younger years of Nobunaga, when he was known as “Owari's Great Fool,” and the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honnō-ji Incident.

The game will feature 27 playable characters, including both new and returning warriors. The character designs have been re-imagined and redesigned to fit the story's Sengoku time period. The Kōga ninja Mitsuki will debut in this game alongside other new characters. The game features new Musо̄ actions, including Musо̄ Frenzy Attacks.

The game is getting a digital deluxe edition which includes downloadable content items.

KOEI Tecmo Games president Hisashi Koinuma assured fans in 2019 that the company was still working on the series.

KOEI Tecmo Games released the Samurai Warriors 4 game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2014, and on PlayStation 4 in July 2014. The company released the game for all three consoles in North America and Europe in October 2014.

Samurai Warriors 4-II , a revised version of the game, allows players to create their own player character. The game launched in Japan in February 2015 and launched for PS3, PS4, PS Vita, and PC in North America in September 2015 and in Europe in October 2015.

Samurai Warriors 4: Empires launched in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in Japan in September 2015, and for those same platforms in North America and Europe in March 2016.

Sengoku Musou 4DX ( Samurai Warriors 4 DX), a new release of the game for the PS4 and Switch, launched in Japan in March 2019.