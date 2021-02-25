Kadokawa 's BookWalker website is previewing the cover of the April issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine, which lists Mana's Asayake wa Koganeiro The [email protected] (Morning Glow is Golden: The [email protected] ) manga as ending in the issue. The issue will ship on Friday .

The manga tells the story of Kotori Otonashi, the assistant character in the original The [email protected] games, while she was still in high school. The manga shows how she comes to join 765 Production, and also shows the the backstory of Kotori's mother, who is hinted to have a relationship with 765 Production in the television anime adaptation of the games.

Mana launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in May 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2019.

The first game in The [email protected] franchise inspired Sunrise 's 2007 loose television anime adaptation, which Sentai Filmworks licensed for North America. The game franchise then spawned A-1 Pictures ' more direct adaptation that included a 2011 television anime series, several original video anime, and a 2014 anime film, THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . Crunchyroll streamed A-1 Pictures ' television series as it aired in Japan.

Source: BookWalker