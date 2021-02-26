Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Casts Kenjiro Tsuda, Yuka Iguchi, Rikiya Koyama, Kengo Kawanishi

New cast members debut in series' 8th episode

The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series announced new cast members for the anime's eighth episode, which will air on February 28.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Orsted, one of the Seven Great World Powers



Yuka Iguchi as Kishirika Kishirisu, who looks like a girl, but is actually a Demon Empress



Rikiya Koyama as Perugius Dola, the Armored Dragon King who defeated the demon Laplace



Kengo Kawanishi as Arumanfi, one of the 12 familiars of Perugius



The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight). It also airs on Sun TV , and runs on the d Anime Store and Niconico services as it airs on television.

Funimation is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The anime stars:

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) is directing the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is designing the characters. Yuiko Ōhara is producing, writing, scoring, and singing both the opening theme song and the ending theme song.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series with illustrations by Shirotaka in April 2014. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga had a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.

Developer Aiming and distributor Beaglee are planning to release the Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - I'll Seriously Try Even If It's Made Into a Game) role-playing game as a free-to-play title (with fees for in-game items) on iOS and Android devices this year.