Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Reveals January Debut, More Cast, Smartphone RPG

A live-streamed special for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series announced the January 2021 premiere, a new cast member, and the first smartphone game for the anime on Saturday. Daisuke Namikawa plays the warrior Ruijerd Superdia of the Superd race.

Developer Aiming and distributor Beaglee are planning to release Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - I'll Seriously Try Even If It's Made Into a Game) role-playing game as a free-to-play title (with fees for in-game items) on iOS and Android devices next year. Saturday's special debuted a promotional video for the game:

The previously announced cast includes:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Paul Greyrat



Hisako Kanemoto as Zenith Greyrat



Lynn as Lillia



Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) is directing the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. The company describes the main light novel series:

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series with illustrations by Shirotaka in April 2014. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga have a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.