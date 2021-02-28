Princess Resurrection Nightmare Manga Ends in March

The April issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Friday that Yasunori Mitsunaga 's Princess Resurrection Nightmare ( Kaibutsu Oujo Nightmare ) manga will end in the magazine's April issue on March 26. The magazine stated that the end of the manga marks the end of the entire Princess Resurrection manga franchise.

Mitsunaga launched the manga in the same magazine in November 2017. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled volume in May 2020.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the series digitally, and it describes the manga:

With her flowing black dress, roaring chainsaw, and android, werewolf, vampire, and blood warrior at her service … the Princess of Monsters is back! Yasunori Mitsunaga 's masterpiece, Princess Resurrection , is hereby resurrected for a new series!

Kodansha Comics released the sixth volume on September 29.

Del Rey published seven volumes the main Princess Resurrection manga in North America, although it stopped publishing the series before Kodansha Comics took over its titles. Kodansha Comics has since published all 20 volumes digitally.

JManga also released the first seven volumes on its website before closing in 2013.

Princess Resurrection ran in Monthly Shonen Sirius from 2005 to 2013. Kodansha published 20 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation and a three-episode OVA . Sentai Filmworks re-released the television anime version of Princess Resurrection with an English dub on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in April 2019 with the OVA .