ZUN Announces Touhou Project's 18th Game

Game's demo releases at Reitaisai event on March 21, with planned full release in May

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) announced a new game for his Touhou Project series on Saturday. The game is the 18th game in the main series and is titled Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers .







ZUN stated that he plans to release a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on March 21, with the final game planned to release in May. The main characters will be Reimu Hakurei, Marisa Kirisame, Sakuya Izayoi, and Sanae Kochiya. The story will revolve around a mysterious card that is making its way through the streets, rumored to contain the secrets of both human and yokai. Reimu investigates the mysterious incident.

Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , the 17th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted at the Comiket 96 event in August 2019.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .