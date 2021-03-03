Takara Tomy Reveals Mazica Party Franchise With April TV Anime

Takara Tomy announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new multimedia franchise titled Mazica Party , which will include an upcoming television anime and card game. The television anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and four other affiliated stations on April 4 at 9:30 a.m. The franchise will have a "magic x party" theme.

The franchise 's story centers on wizards who gather mazica in order to save the world. Junior high school student Kezuru wakes up after a strange dream featuring himself as a wizard, a creature called "mazin," and a mysterious girl. The next day, his friend Kuracchi proudly shows off the newly launched Mazica Party card game. To Kezuru's shock, all the characters drawn in the game's cards are just like the ones in his dream.

Meanwhile, Kezuru receives a notification for an event at the major international company Mazica. Intrigued, Kezuru goes to the Mazica Store as directed, only to meet the Mazica CEO himself, Jeff Johns. Johns says, "I have great expectations for you," and hands Kezuru Mazica Gear.

On his way back home, Kezuru is attacked by an airship-like creature. Just when he thinks, "this is it!" to himself, his Mazica Gear erupts and a magic book appears. When he scratches a card, he seals a contract with Barunya, a "mazin" creature that is an odd remixed fusion between an airship and a cat.

The mysterious girl Anya says Kezuru and those of his ilk will be "the true wizards who save the world." Amid all these mysterious revelations, Kezuru enrolls in the Mazica Academy and engages in Mazica Party card battles alongside his partner mazin.

The cast includes:

Mikako Komatsu as Kezuru, the protagonist



Reina Kondo as Anya do Glengard XII, a mysterious girl who aspires to be a true wizard



Junko Takeuchi as Barunya, one of Kezuru's partner mazin



Ryosuke Higa as Fukurokku, one of Kezuru's partner mazin



Yurie Funato as Kuracchi, Kezuru's close friend





Takara Tomy and Dentsu are credited for the original concept. Shinji Ushiro ( Yo-kai Watch , Tomica Kizuna Gattai Earth Granner ) is directing the anime at OLM. Yoichi Kato ( Yo-kai Watch , Duel Masters ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Ōmura ( Pokémon character designs) drafted the original character designs, and Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade: V-Force ) is adapting those designs for animation. Scott MacDonald is the art director, and Naoto Kondō is the color designer. Tatsumi Yukiwaki is the compositing director of photography, and Yoshiki Ushiroda is the editor.

Noriyuki Asakura is composing the music. Music Plat is credited for the EDM music production. Yasunori Ebina is the sound director. Yūsuke will perform the anime's opening theme song "Mazi-Ka," while Seven Billion Dots will perform the ending theme song "Mazica Party."