Voice Actress Masako Sugaya Passes Away at 83
posted on by Egan Loo
Voice of Nobody's Boy Remi, Aim For The Best!'s Maki Aikawa, Urusei Yatsura's Kitsune
The talent agency Arts Vision announced on Tuesday that voice actress Masako Sugaya passed away on February 25 while undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified illness. She was 83.
Sugaya was born in Tokyo on August 22, 1937. Her roles include the title role Remi in Nobody's Boy Remi, Mary Ingalls in Laura, a Little Girl on the Prairie, Chappy in Space Boy Soran, Maki Aikawa in the classic sports anime Aim For The Best! (Ace o Nerae!), Ganko in Perman, Kitsune in Urusei Yatsura, and Kenichi Mitsuba in Ninja Hattori-kun. She also dubbed overseas projects into Japanese, such as the role of Tommy in Miami Vice and Richard "Data" Wang in Goonies.
