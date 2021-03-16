Cross Infinite World Licenses Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra Novels

1st volume launches digitally on June 30

Cross Infinite World announced on Tuesday that it has licensed author Fehu Kazuno and illustrator Jun's Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin ( Isekai Mokushiroku Mynoghra: Hametsu no Bunmei de Hajimeru Sekai Seifuku ) isekai fantasy light novel series, and it will release the first volume digitally on June 30. The company will release it physically at a later date.

Cross Infinite World describes the story:

I Reincarnated As The Evil God Of My Favorite Civilization. Takuto Ira succumbed to illness at a young age and ended up reincarnating in a world that resembles the fantasy turn-based strategy game Eternal Nations. Not only did he reincarnate into his favorite game, but as the god who commands the evil civilization Mynoghra. With Mynoghra's beautiful hero unit, Sludge Witch Atou by his side, not even legendarily difficult race traits will stand in the way of restarting their civilization! “Lord Takuto…won't you start over with me?” Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate! A tactical fantasy world is waiting for heroes like you! Join Eternal Nations today!

Kazuno began serializing the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine publishes the light novels, and it released the third volume on January 30. The series inspired a manga drawn by Yasaiko Midorihana in 2020, and Kadokawa published the first compiled book volume in September 2020.