Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Game Gets PC Version

Puzzle game previously launched on Switch, PS4

Square Enix announced during its Square Enix Presents livestream on Thursday that it will release Taito 's Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!, an updated version of the Bubble Bobble 4 Friends game for PC via Steam .

ININ Games released the game on Nintendo Switch in Europe in December 2019. It launched in Japan in February 2020, and in the United States in March 2020. The game launched for PlayStation 4 on November 19 as an updated version titled Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!

ININ Games describes the game:

As in the previous highly popular series, the thrilling and epic bubble fight starts again! One night, a child's room became enfolded by a miraculous light and every object under its rays suddenly came to life - including the child's most favorite toy, the little dragon called Bub. Full of jealousy, the wicked magician Bonner challenges the friendly dragon to battle.

The game includes a new local four-player mode.