Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Game Ships on PS4 This Winter

PS4 version includes new content that will also be added to Switch version via patch

ININ Games announced on Monday that it will release Taito's Bubble Bobble 4 Friends game on the PlayStation 4 in America, Europe, and Australia this winter. Taito will also release the game on PS4 in Japan. The game will include additional content not available in the previous Nintendo Switch version, but the new content will be added to the Switch version via a patch.

ININ Games release the game on Nintendo Switch in Europe last November. It launched in Japan on February 20, and in the United States on March 31. The game includes a new local four-player mode.

ININ Games describes the game:

As in the previous highly popular series, the thrilling and epic bubble fight starts again! One night, a child's room became enfolded by a miraculous light and every object under its rays suddenly came to life - including the child's most favorite toy, the little dragon called Bub. Full of jealousy, the wicked magician Bonner challenges the friendly dragon to battle.