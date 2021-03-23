SINce Memories Game Unveils Staff, Summer Launch on Switch, PS4

MAGES. revealed on Tuesday that its SINce Memories game will launch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer. The game's full title will be SINce Memories: Hoshi no Sora no Shita de, with the name listed in English as SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky.

The characters include:

Chihaya Hо̄jо̄



Azusa Satomi



Hinata Ise



Yuriko Ōyama



Chunyu Hoan



U35 ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is designing the characters. Takeshi Abo ( Steins;Gate ) is composing the music. Chiyomaru Shikura ( Robotics;Notes ) is credited for the lyrics and composition for the opening theme. Tsukasa Tsuchiya, Hiro Akizuki, decocool, Rio Izumi, Moe Gungu, and Chiyo Yakaku are writing the scenario.

MAGES. head Chiyomaru Shikura confirmed that, despite the work not including " Memories Off " in its title, it is still a brand new work in the series from the franchise 's original staff.

The first seven games in the series (up to Memories Off Yubikiri no Kioku ) will receive an HD remastered compilation titled Memories Off Historia on Thursday .

KID developed the original Memories Off romance visual novel that debuted for PlayStation in 1999. KID declared bankruptcy in 2006, and CyberFront took over series development. 5pb. then acquired the rights to the game series from CyberFront in 2007. 5pb. and several other companies merged under the parent company MAGES. in 2011.

The eighth and most recent main game in the series is the Memories Off -Innocent Fille- game, which shipped for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam in Japan in March 2018. The game received a Switch version, as well as a Taiwanese version for PS4, Vita, and Switch in October 2018. It had a fan disc that shipped for the PS4, PS Vita, Switch, and PC in March 2019.

The game series has inspired five original video anime ( OVA ) projects. Memories Off #5 Togireta Film , the most recent OVA in the series, debuted in 2006.

Sources: SINce Memories game's website, MoCa News