Maō to Ryū no Kenkoku-tan 3d battle RPG let players build their own nation

The AnimeJapan special stage event for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise announced that a new role-playing game app, Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Maō to Ryū no Kenkoku-tan ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : The Saga of How the Demon Lord and Dragon Founded a Nation), is in development for release this year.

The event also debuted a new visual that character designer Ryōma Ebata drew for the second half of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime season 2:

The 3D battle role-playing game has each player attempting to found their own magical nation. It will feature 3D battles and will allow the players recreate the anime's story, complete with character voices. In addition, it will feature its own original story, supervised by the original light novel author.

The game's staff is planning a closed-beta test before the game's formal launch. The game will be free-to-play with fees for in-game items.