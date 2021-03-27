News
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets New RPG App
posted on by Egan Loo
The AnimeJapan special stage event for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise announced that a new role-playing game app, Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Maō to Ryū no Kenkoku-tan (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Saga of How the Demon Lord and Dragon Founded a Nation), is in development for release this year.
【⚠️情報解禁⚠️】— 『転生したらスライムだった件 魔王と竜の建国譚』 (@tensura_m_game) March 27, 2021
/#転スラ 新作アプリゲーム
開・発・中!
\
タイトルは
「転生したらスライムだった件 魔王と竜の建国譚」!
略して「#まおりゅう」‼
2021年配信予定!
▼公式サイトオープン!▼https://t.co/zu6J8k6JOZ#tensura #転スラ新作アプリ #まおりゅう pic.twitter.com/PRYMqUYjpb
The event also debuted a new visual that character designer Ryōma Ebata drew for the second half of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime season 2:
The 3D battle role-playing game has each player attempting to found their own magical nation. It will feature 3D battles and will allow the players recreate the anime's story, complete with character voices. In addition, it will feature its own original story, supervised by the original light novel author.
The game's staff is planning a closed-beta test before the game's formal launch. The game will be free-to-play with fees for in-game items.
Source: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's AnimeJapan special stage event