'Science Manga Survival' Educational Books Get 2nd Anime Film About Deep Sea

Toei Animation announced on Friday that it is producing a second anime film based on the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series. The new Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) film adapts the Shinkai no Survival! book. The film will open in Japan on August 13.

The film will feature returning cast members Satsumi Matsuda as Geo, Megumi Han as Pipi (Phoebe), and Akira Ishida as Kei. Satoru Iriyoshi ( Precure franchise storyboarder and episode animation director) is directing the film at Toei Animation and Gallop . Isao Murayama returns from the previous film to pen the script. The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology ( JAMSTEC ) is supervising the film.

The Kagaku Manga Survival manga series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story. The previous film, Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival! ) focused on the human body, while the new film is about the deep sea. Shinkai no Survival! is the best-selling book in the series. The books have 10 million copies in print in Japan.

The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008.

No Starch Press published some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

The Survive! Inside the Human Body anime film opened in Japan with the Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film as a double feature in July 2020. Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie.

Source: Comic Natalie