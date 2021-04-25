Natsume Ono, Aki Amasawa Each Launch New Manga in Kiss Magazine

Amasawa's manga launches on May 25, Ono's manga launches on June 25

The June issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Saturday that Aki Amasawa and Natsume Ono will each launch a new manga in the magazine. Amasawa's new manga is temporarily titled Koi to Sakashima (Love and Reverse) and it will launch in the next issue on May 25. Ono's new manga is titled Bokura ga Koi wo Shita no wa (Us Falling in Love Is) and it will launch in the magazine in its August issue on June 25. Amasawa's manga is pictured at top in the image below, and Ono's manga is pictured at bottom left.

Haruno Ueno is also launching new manga in the magazine on May 25, and Nico Nicolson is also launching a new manga on June 25. Setsu Narahara's Sagi, Yokujō ni Naku manga is transferring magazines from Hatsu Kiss to Kiss on May 25.

Kodansha USA previously released Amasawa's three-volume To Write Your Words manga digitally in English.

Since she made her debut in 2003 with La Quinta Camera - 5 Banme no Heya , Ono's works have included House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , Gente - Ristorante no Hitobito , Tesoro , and Not Simple . Viz Media is publishing all of these titles in North America. Yen Press is releasing ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka . Kodansha Comics also published Ono's Danza manga in English.

Ristorante Paradiso , House of Five Leaves , and ACCA 13 have all inspired late-night television anime series. Ono's Futagashira manga inspired a live-action drama in 2015.