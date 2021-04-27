1st 'Final Chapter' Live-Action Rurouni Kenshin Film Earns Over 745 Million Yen at Box Office

Live-action film series cumulatively sells over 10 million tickets

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of two "final chapter" films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, earned over 745 million yen (about US$6.9 million) in its first three days during its opening weekend. The live-action Rurouni Kenshin film series has cumulatively sold over 10 million tickets as of Monday.

The film opened in Japan on April 23. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will open on June 4.

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Riku Ōnishi is the only new cast member among the five main cast members, replacing Kaito Ōyagi as Yahiko Myojin. The returning cast includes Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, and Yū Aoi as Megumi Takani. Yosuke Eguchi also returns as Hajime Saitō. Yusuke Iseya and Tao Tsuchiya reprised their roles from the previous film as Aoshi Shinomori and Misao Makimachi, respectively.

Mackenyu plays antagonist Enishi Yukishiro in the films. Enishi operates a black market arms company on the Chinese mainland, and manipulated Shishio through the sale of weapons and a warship to him. Issei Takahashi , Nijirō Murakami , and Masanobu Andou play the characters Katsura Kogorō, Okita Sōji, and Takasugi Shinsaku, respectively, in the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has an original story that differs from the story in the manga. The film centers on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning will tell the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura will play the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo is returning to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returns as to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web