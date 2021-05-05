Utawarerumono Zan 2 Game's Video Highlights New Features

Game ships for PS4, PS5 in Japan on July 22

The official website for AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono Zan 2 sequel game began streaming a new promotional video for the game on Wednesday. The video highlights the game's new features, including new characters and systems. AQUAPLUS announced the new game on March 30.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan on July 22.

AQUAPLUS released the first action game based on its Utawarerumono franchise in Japan in September 2018. Tamsoft worked with AQUAPLUS on the game. NIS America released the game in the West in September 2019.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth launched in North America and Europe for PS4 and PS Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game is also getting an anime adaptation.

DMM Games worked with its localization team ShiraVN (now Shiravune) to release AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth games on PC via Steam in January 2020.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights. Publisher Shiravune released the Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen remake of AQUAPLUS ' original Utawarerumono: Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta game on PC via Steam on January 22.

