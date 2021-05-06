News
Nintendo Announces Game Builder Garage for Switch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
June 11 title allows players to learn basics of game programming
Nintendo announced a new software titled Game Builder Garage on Wednesday. The title will launch for the Switch on June 11.
The software allows players to learn the basic concepts of game programming, using creatures called Nodons to create associations between inputs, actions, objects, and more. The game will support up to eight players, and players can share their games online.
Sources: Businesswire, Game Builder Garage website