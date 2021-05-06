Nintendo Announces Game Builder Garage for Switch

Days on Fes is a tender, comfy little work. There is a certain charm to the way it carries itself. It is not a grand story, nor is it a particularly deep one. The stakes are only as dire as ”How will we pay for the next show?!” and will not have you gripping your seat with anticipation. ― Days on Fes is a tender, comfy little work. There is a certain charm to the way Days on Fes carries itself. It is...