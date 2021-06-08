Magical Explorer Manga Goes on Long Hiatus Due to Author's Recuperation

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website revealed on Tuesday that Yukari Higa 's manga adaptation of Irisu's Magical Explorer - Eroge no Yūjin Chara ni Tensei Shita kedo, Game Chishiki Tsukatte Jiyū ni Ikiru (Magical Explorer - I Reincarnated as the Friend Character in a Porn Game, But I Use the Walkthrough in my Brain to Live Free) light novels will go on a long term hiatus due to Higa undergoing medical treatment.

The announcement added that Higa's life is not in danger, but that they will still require some time to recover.

The manga centers on a protagonist who reincarnates into the world of one of his favorite pornographic visual novels, but only as the friend of the protagonist. He uses his knowledge of the game, determining that his new character has one of the greatest magical abilities in the world, and an unparalleled unique skill. He uses his skill as a magic user to live a free life and still be able to charm the game's heroines.

Higa launched the manga in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 10.

Irisu began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in February 2018, and the latest update was in September 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print novels, beginning with the first volume in November 2019. The publisher shipped the fourth volume on January 29. Noboru Kannatsuki ( Goblin Slayer ) draws the novel illustrations.

Higa and Ryukishi07 launched the Harem Royale - When the Game Ends ( Renai Harem Game Shūryō no Oshirase ga Kuru Koro ni ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in November 2016, and ended it in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019. Sol Press licensed the manga and released the first volume in January 2019.