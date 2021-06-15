Monster Hunter Stories 2 Game Reveals New Trailer, Trial Version

Game launches for Switch, PC on July 9 with update coming on July 15 with Palamute

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer on Monday during its E3 presentation for its Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game.

English Version



Japanese Version



The trailers reveal that the game's first free title update will include the "Monstie" Palamute (from Monster Hunter Rise ) on July 15. CAPCOM also revealed that a trial version of the game will be available on Nintendo Switch on June 25 and will be available on Steam on July 9.

The game will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

In the "story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter ," players will become monster riders to travel the world with monster companions and take on quests. The story begins with the mass disappearance of the Rathalos worldwide.

Monster Hunter Stories , the first RPG for the Monster Hunter franchise, originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018.