Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

Anime based on game premiers on July 1,stream of episode 1 available now

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES ' opening theme song "Red Criminal."

New cast members include:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV on July 1 and will also stream in Japan on various services including Hulu , Bandai Channel , Amazon Prime Video , and d Anime Store , among others.

Funimation will stream the anime in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in Russia, France, Germany, and Scandinavian countries. Funimation also streamed the first episode starting on Friday after its summer 2021 preview livestream on YouTube . Funimation 's livestream began on Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The premiere is available for a limited time.

The previously announced cast members include:

Hiroyuki Nishimura (chief animation director and character designer for Deltora Quest , Kurokami The Animation , LBX ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and is also credited for character design alongside Yuji Ito ( Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God episode animation director). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) are supervising and writing the series' scripts, and Akiko Inoue ( Duel Masters ) is also co-writing the scripts.

Osamu Tayama is the art director, while Nagisa Abe is the color key artist. Hitomi Itou is credited as the CG line director, and Tatsuya Shimano is credited as the CG modeling director. Hironori Anazawa is composing the music. Daichi Iseki is the compositing director of photography, while Masato Yoshitake is the editor. Yayoi Tateishi is the audio director.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

The Scarlet Nexus game will launch on June 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

Sources: Scarlet Nexus anime's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.