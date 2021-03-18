Scarlet Nexus Game Gets Anime by Sunrise This Summer

Bandai Namco and Funimation announced on Thursday that the Scarlet Nexus role-playing game is inspiring a new anime by Sunrise that will debut in summer 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Thursday that the Scarlet Nexus game will launch on June 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The company began streaming a new trailer that features one of the game's two playable protagonists, Kasane Randall:

The Scarlet Nexus anime will stream on Funimation in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in Russia, France, Germany, and Scandinavian countries.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

A new website opened for the anime, and it unveiled the cast and descriptions for the two main characters. The cast includes:

Junya Enoki as Yuito Sumeragi - After the OSF saved Yuito as a child, he began to admire them, dreaming of joining their ranks. For the next few years, he worked hard and eventually voluntarily enlisted, despite not being scouted. Yuito was born into an elite family with direct lineage to the founding father of New Himuka, Yakumo Sumeragi. He's strong and kind and possesses psychokinesis or the ability to move objects with his mind.



Asami Seto as Kasane Randall - Adopted by the prestigious Randall family, Kasane was scouted and joined the Other Suppression Force Training School, graduating top of her class. Though they are not blood-related, she has a very strong love and sense of attachment for her older sister Naomi. Kasane is cool and rational, but sometimes misunderstands things. Her power is psychokinesis.



The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

Bandai Namco describes the game's story:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

Sources: Email correspondence, Funimation, Scarlet Nexus anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.