Toei's Mazinger, Getter Robo Special Feature Screenings Slated for July-August

Screenings were scheduled for April 23 before COVID-19 delay

Toei 's planned screening of 4K digitally remastered versions of anime films from the Mazinger Z and Getter Robo franchises will now screen from July 30 to August 5, and August 6 to August 12.

The screenings were originally planned to screen on April 23, but were delayed due to the new state of emergency to counter the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The films are part of Toei 's "Toani! Collection" initiative to remaster classic anime films in its catalog.

Great Mazinger Vs. Getter Robo , Great Mazinger Vs. Getter Robo G - The Great Space Encounter , and Uchuu Enban Dai-Senso will screen from July 30 to August 5. UFO Robo Grandizer Vs. Great Mazinger , Grendizer - Getter Robo G - Great Mazinger Kessen! Daikaijuu , and a theatrical version of the Robot Girls Z anime will screen from August 6 to August 12.

Sources: Toei, Comic Natalie