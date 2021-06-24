Digital Manga Service Azuki Adds Kaiten Books' Manga at Launch

Service launches on June 28 on iOS, Android, web

KiraKira Media Inc.'s new digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add the following manga from Kaiten Books :

Azuki will launch on June 28 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service will offer simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership is with Kodansha USA , and the service is offering titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users will be able to access select chapters with advertisements. There will also be a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that will allow subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads will be available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release