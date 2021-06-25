Uta no Prince-sama All-Star Game Gets Switch Version in December

Broccoli announced on Thursday that it will release its Uta no Prince Sama All-Star game on Nintendo Switch on December 23, with the sequel game Uta no Prince Sama All-Star After Secret also heading to the Switch on an as-yet unrevealed date.

Broccoli released Uta no Prince Sama All-Star for the PlayStation Portable in 2013, followed by Uta no Prince Sama All-Star After Secret in 2015.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019.

Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , a new film, will open next year.

Source: Broccoli's website via Gematsu