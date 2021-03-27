Utano Princesama Maji Love Anime Gets New Film in 2022

Cast, staff return for ST☆RISH Tours film of concert footage

The Utano☆Princesama Maji Love anime franchise 's staff announced on Saturday that a brand-new film, Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours, will open next year. The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — will be entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group.

Noriyasu Agematsu is once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden is composing the music, and A-1 Pictures is producing the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The returning cast includes:

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks , which licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the film, desscribes the film's story:

What's better than a concert by one of your favorite singing groups? A concert by three of your favorite singing groups, of course! That's what lucky fans get when three of the most popular vocal groups from the UTANO☆PRINCESAMA franchise all come together for a single epic motion picture performance. Have you got your tickets yet? If you have, come join ST*RISH, QUARTET NIGHT, and HE*VENS as they all take to the stage! It's an epic battle of the bands where there's no battle and everyone wins in Utano Princesama Maji LOVE Kingdom!

