Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san Villain Comedy Manga Gets Anime

Hiroaki Mizusaki draws manga about evil science assistant trying to make ends meet

Flex Comics announced on Wednesday that Hiroaki Mizusaki's Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san (Kuroitsu-san in the Superhuman Research & Development Department) manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not reveal the format or debut date for the anime.

The manga centers on the Kuroitsu, an assistant researcher in the superhuman research & development department of Agastya, a villainous secret organization that battles with heroes who try to save the world. Kuroitsu lives a busy life in Agastya, caught between the absurd requests of her bosses; making presentations; implementing new features into superhumans; and getting results within the allotted time, budget, and spec requests; all without vacation.

Mizusaki launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Meteor website in April 2019. Flex Comic will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on July 12.



Source: Comic Natalie