Cave Develops New Touhou Project Game

Cave announced on Tuesday that it is developing a game in the Touhou Project game series. The company stated that it will be a shoot 'em up game, similar to its DoDonPachi and Gothic wa Mahо̄ Otome games. The game is scheduled to launch around 2022. Cave will announce more details at a later date.

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, on PC via Steam on May 3. The game is only available in Japanese.

ZUN released the game's demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on March 21. The game's main characters include Reimu Hakurei, Marisa Kirisame, Sakuya Izayoi, and Sanae Kochiya. The story revolves around a mysterious card that is making its way through the streets, rumored to contain the secrets of both human and yokai. Reimu investigates the mysterious incident.

Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , the 17th main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted at the Comiket 96 event in August 2019.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .

