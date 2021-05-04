Touhou Project's 18th Game Releases on Steam

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, on Monday . The game is only available in Japanese.

ZUN released the game's demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on March 21. The game's main characters include Reimu Hakurei, Marisa Kirisame, Sakuya Izayoi, and Sanae Kochiya. The story revolves around a mysterious card that is making its way through the streets, rumored to contain the secrets of both human and yokai. Reimu investigates the mysterious incident.

Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , the 17th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted at the Comiket 96 event in August 2019.

Source: Steam via Hachima Kikō