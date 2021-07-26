Square Enix Manga & Books Licenses SINoALICE and My Happy Marriage Manga

Company to also release Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Monday that it has licensed the SINoALICE and My Happy Marriage manga for release in 2022. The company will release the Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book by the Final Fantasy XIV Online game's lead story designer Banri Oda and illustrated by concept artist Hiroyuki Nagamine on July 26. 2022. The company will also release the Final Fantasy XIV Poster Collection book on May 10, 2022 and new editions of both volumes of the Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of FINAL FANTASY XIV~ books on April 12, 2022.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Yoko Taro, Takuto Aoki , himiko, and Jino's SINoALICE manga based on the smartphone game on February 8, 2022.

The company describes the story:

Everything about Alice—her family, her friends, her life, even her crush—is ordinary, no Wonderland to see here. But lately, her dreams have been anything but ordinary. While asleep, she finds herself interrogated by two creepy marionettes, their glass eyes peering into the darkest corners of her heart. “What is it you desire?” “What is it you wish to visit upon the world?” Try as she might to ignore the dreams, Alice is drawn into their violent, twisted universe. As greed and desire begin to warp the ordinary reality she knows, Alice is thrust into a dark game of slaughter made for fairy-tale heroines who'll stop at nothing to bring their creators back to life!

The manga debuted on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website in 2019. The third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 7.

Square Enix released the SINoALICE smartphone action role-playing game for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo released the game worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau in July 2020. Taro Yoko ( NieR: Automata , Drakengard ) is the game's creative director.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Akumi Agitogi, Rito Kohsaka , and Tsukiho Tsukioka's My Happy Marriage manga adaptation of the light novel series of the same name physically and digitally on June 21, 2022.

The company describes the story:

A "Cinderella"-inspired slow-burn historical romance with a paranormal twist set in Meiji-era Japan! A browbeaten and mistreated daughter is cast out of her family home and sent to audition as a bridal candidate for the heir to one of the most powerful families in the land… Considered nigh worthless for having failed to inherit the superhuman powers of the bloodlines into which she was born, Miyo Saimori lives her days unwanted and unloved. She is treated as a servant by her half-sister who, unlike Miyo, is blessed with unusual powers, while her step-mother and very own father have little time or love for their eldest daughter. Ultimately seen as nothing more than a nuisance and a drain on the family wealth, Miyo is packed off to the Kudo house as a bridal candidate for its heir, Kyoka Kudo. But whispers abound about the Kudo clan, the most powerful in all the land. Still, will the allegedly cold and cruel house into which Miyo aims to marry prove much warmer than the family she left behind?

The manga debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2018. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 15.

Yen Press licensed the light novels.

Source: Press release