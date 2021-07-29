Kodansha Comics Licenses The Decagon House Murders, Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad, Chihiro-Kun Only Has Eyes For Me, More Manga

Also: I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, Mr. Bride

Kodansha Comics announced on Wednesday new manga titles that will debut digitally on Tuesdays in August:

Title: I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Creators: Yōsuke Kokuzawa (art), Kenkyo na Circle (story), Meru (character design)

Debut Date: August 3

Synopsis: Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!



Title: Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad

Creators: Yū Saiki

Debut Date: August 10

Synopsis: Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.



Title: The Decagon House Murders

Creators: Yukito Ayatsuji (story), Hiro Kiyohara (art)

Debut Date: August 17

Synopsis: The manga based off the best-selling The Decagon House Murders novel by Yukito Ayatsuji ! The members of a particular university's Mystery Club travel to a ten-sided house on a remote island...which just happens to have been the scene of a gristly, and unsolved, mass murder. Armed with details of the murder and keys to the property, they set out to dig deeper...but can they trust the "facts" of the case? And moreover...can they trust each other?



Title: Chihiro-Kun Only Has Eyes For Me

Creator: Sato Ito

Debut Date: August 24

Synopsis: It's not every day that a guy tells you you're his muse and to strip down while you're just minding your own business! But that's just what happened to Michi—she caught the eye of Chihiro-kun, a fellow student and aspiring fashion designer. He's inspired by her, and wnats to use her as his model...but can Michi stand the attentions of such a devoted artiste?!



Title: Mr. Bride

Creator: Natsumi Shiba

Debut Date: August 31

Synopsis: Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!



Kodansha Comics will also release The Best of Attack on Titan : In Color physically as a large trim size hardcover book in two 2-in-1 editions in winter 2021-2022.

Source: Email correspondence