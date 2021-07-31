Saekano Manga's Takeshi Moriki Launches New Manga in August

Lily Lily La La Land manga centers on "key" for all maidens

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Cune magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takeshi Moriki will launch a new manga titled Lily Lily La La Land in the magazine's next issue on August 27. The magazine teases the manga as centering on the "key" for all maidens.

Tamamushi Oku is also launching a new manga titled Dore ga Koi ka ga Wakaranai (I Can't Tell Which One of These is Love) in the next issue.

The magazine posted a preview image of both new manga on Twitter on Wednesday. Moriki's new manga is pictured at right, and Oku's new manga is pictured at left.

Moriki previously drew the manga adaptation of Fumiako Maruto's How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ( Saenai Kanojo no Sodate-kata ) light novels. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2013, and ended in September 2016. Kadokawa published eight compiled book volumes for the manga, and Yen Press published all eight volumes of the manga.

Just one month after ending that manga, Moriki launched the How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend : Girls Side ( Saenai Kanojo no Sodate-kata: Girls Side ) spinoff manga, and ended it in June 2017. Kadokawa published two volumes for the manga.