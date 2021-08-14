Ganbare Dōki-chan Illustrations by Miru Tights Creator Get Web Anime

Author posts celebration image of announcement on Twitter

Manga creator and illustrator Yomu announced on Twitter on Saturday that their Ganbare Dōki-chan (You Can Do It Colleague) dōjinshi manga is getting a web anime adaptation. The anime's staff have opened a Twitter account.

Yomu publishes the dōjinshi on their Twitter account. The first collected volume features one-page illustrations based on the theme of two work colleagues who through a mistake get put in the same hotel room on a business trip. The fifth book shipped on Saturday.

Yomu is an illustrator whose work typically focuses on women in tights. Yomu wrote the original story for the Miru Tights web anime that debuted on the Nico Nico Channel and dAnime Store services in May 2019. The official YouTube channel for the anime also streamed the episodes with English subtitles, as well as Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese subtitles. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included a bonus 13th episode and included subtitles in English, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.

