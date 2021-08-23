Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan Manga Gets English Release on Viz Media, Manga Plus

Manga launched on April 6

Shihei Rin , editor of Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan manga, announced on Twitter on Friday that the manga will release in English on Monday. The manga will be available on Viz Media 's website (it will be a web-only series) and on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service. The English version has not yet launched as of press time.

Dandadan launched on April 6 on the Shonen Jump+ website. Shueisha shipped the first volume of the manga on August 4 and will ship the second volume on October 4.

Shihei Rin announced on May 21 that Dandadan would launch in English on Viz Media 's Shonen Jump site and on MANGA Plus . MANGA Plus is currently serializing the manga in Spanish.

The manga centers on high school students Takakura and Ayase. Takakura is a huge fan of the occult but he does not believe in ghosts, and Ayase does not believe in aliens. Takakura and Ayase each have an incredibly bizarre encounter that transcends their mutual understanding.

