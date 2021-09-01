News
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Game Adds Hello Kitty
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sega announced on Wednesday that its Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania game will add Hello Kitty as a playable DLC character upon the game's launch for US$4.99.
Sega previously revealed that the game would add Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series. The game will add Morgana from Persona 5 on November 2. Other DLC characters include Beat from Jet Set Radio and Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower.
Sega will launch Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania — an HD remaster of the Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe games in a single compilation — on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 5.
Sega describes the game:
Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel's worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals.
Sega will release a digital deluxe edition of the game that includes six extra classic character skins, three "legendary console" skins, 10 customizable Items, and a soundtrack. A special 20th anniversary edition of the game at retail outlets will include an art book, reversible cover, collectable sleeve, and 10 cosmetic items.
Source: Press release