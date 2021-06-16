News
Sega Releases HD Remaster of 1st 3 Super Monkey Ball Games
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One/X|S, Switch, PC on October 5
Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday that Sega will release an HD remaster of the Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe games in a single compilation titled Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 5.
Sega describes the game:
Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel's worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals.
Sega will release a digital deluxe edition of the game that includes six extra classic character skins, three "legendary console" skins, 10 customizable Items, and a soundtrack. A special 20th anniversary edition of the game at retail outlets will include an art book, reversible cover, collectable sleeve, and 10 cosmetic items.
Source: Press release