Plus-Sized Elf Manga Switches Publishers to Akita Shoten
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Synecdoche revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that Akita Shoten will now publish their Plus-Sized Elf (Elf-san wa Yaserarenai.) manga, with compiled book volumes under the publisher's Young Champion Comics label. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will ship on November 19.
The manga is still on its half-year hiatus, and Synecdoche stated that they will reveal the details of the manga's return to serialization at a later date.
The manga went on hiatus in May to change publishers.
Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?
Synecdoche launched the ongoing manga on Wani Books' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled volume in October 2020. Synecdoche previously stated that the manga will continue on for "just a little bit longer."
Source: Synecdoche's Twitter account