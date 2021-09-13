Kentarou Miura, Studio Gaga's Duranki Manga Ends

Manga gets compiled book volume on December 24

The October 1 issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine confirmed on Monday that Duranki (Duruanki) , a manga based on Berserk creator Kentarou Miura 's original story, has ended. The decision to end the manga came after careful consideration and discussions between the editors and Studio Gaga following Miura's passing on May 6.

The manga will receive a compiled book volume with unpublished deisgn materials on December 24, the same day that the Berserk manga's 41st compiled book volume will ship.

The manga launched in Young Animal Zero in September 2019. Miura's Studio Gaga was credited with production. The magazine describes the story: "The gap between heaven and Earth. Neither god nor human. Usmugar, a child granted the name of a dragon. The ancient world. Using wisdom, a new myth is being built!!!"

Miura passed away on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Since the announcement of Miura's passing, creators in Japan and throughout the world have offered their condolences.

Young Animal magazine published a statement from the magazine's editorial staff in both Japanese and English on Friday, stating that there is "no information to share about the future" of Kentarou Miura 's Berserk manga "at this time." The statement added that the staff's priority will "always be placed on him — what he would think if he were still with us."

The magazine published the 364th chapter of the manga as well, with the statement noting that the chapter is Miura's last work, with members of Miura's Studio Gaga working to finish the manuscript of the chapter. The cover of the issue features an ink sketch by Miura, and is a "memorial" issue to Miura. The issue also contains a special "Messages to Kentarou Miura " booklet and a poster of "famous scenes" from the manga.

The Berserk manga follows Guts, a superhumanly strong warrior who wields a large sword, as he wanders a dark medieval world filled with demons, corrupt and decadent nobles, and other horrors. Every night, he is assailed by demons, attracted to the curse branded on him after a traumatic event. He makes his way through the world on a quest to slay a former friend turned demon, who took everything away from him.

Miura published the one-shot version of the Berserk manga in Hakusensha 's Monthly Comicomi magazine in 1988. He launched the full Berserk manga series in Hakusensha 's Monthly Animal House magazine in 1989, and the series continued in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine until now. The series has over 40 million copies in circulation. Hakusensha published the manga's 40th volume in Japan on September 28, 2018. Dark Horse Comics published the same volume in North America on October 8, 2019. Dark Horse Comics began reprinting the manga in the deluxe hardcover editions in February 2019. Each volume features three normal compiled volumes of the manga.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 1997, as well as an anime film trilogy from 2012 to 2013. Another television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second half of the new series premiered in April 2017.