Aya Uchida Performs Ending Theme Song Let's Make a Mug Too Anime's 2nd Season

Anime premieres early online on September 25

The official website for the television anime of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) announced on Friday that Aya Uchida will perform the ending theme song "Yellow Canary" for Yakunara Mug Cup Mo Niban Gama ( Let's Make a Mug Too : Second Kiln ), the show's second season.

The second season's first episode will premiere early online on d Anime Store on September 25 at 9:00 p.m. JST.

Uchida performed the anime's first ending theme song "Pale Blue."

The anime's second season will premiere on October 1 and will air on the CBC TV , BS11 , TOKYO MX , MBS , and AT-X channels. The main cast and staff are returning for the new season.

The anime's new cast members include: Aya Uchida as Rio Matsuse, Sally Amaki as Jimena Valdez, and Ari Ozawa as Himena Tokikawa.

The Mug-Mo unit – composed of the main characters' voice actresses Minami Tanaka , Yū Serizawa , Yūki Wakai , and Rina Honnizumi – return to perform the show's opening theme song "Muchū no Saki e" (Onward Toward Devotion).

The first season premiered on April 2 and aired for 12 episodes.

The cast includes Minami Tanaka as pottery novice Himeno Toyokawa, Yū Serizawa as Himeno's classmate and the pottery club's mood-maker Mika Kukuri, Yūki Wakai as the anime and game fan Naoko Naruse who spends all her time at the club for some reason, and Rina Honnizumi as the club president Toko Aoki who has enjoyed pottery since she was little. Other cast members include Kaito Ishikawa as Himeno's father Tokishirō Toyokawa, Rin Mizuhara as Himeno's grandmother Sachie Tokikawa, and Mana Ogawa as ceramics club adviser Mami Koizumi.

Haru Miyachi and Nendo Tsumura play students who attend pottery club at a different school from the main characters. They received the parts following an audition of over 2,000 applicants.

Jun Kamiya ( Blue Seed , The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye , Kingdom ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Active Raid , Twin Star Exorcists , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Ayano Yoshioka is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Tajimi and its tourism association are both collaborating on the anime.

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture , Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website "Manga Cross" in January. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.