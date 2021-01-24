Let's Make a Mug Too Anime Gets New Manga Adaptation

Anime promoting city of Tajimi premieres in April

The television anime adaptation of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) is itself getting a separate manga adaptation. The manga will launch on Akita Shoten 's free manga website "Manga Cross" on January 28. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.

The original manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The anime will premiere in April. The anime will also have a live-action part. The live-action part will feature the anime's cast highlighting famous locations and shops in Tajimi, and will take on challenges.

