Let's Make a Mug Too Anime Reveals Promo Video, April 2021 Debut

Adaptation of Tajimi city promotional manga to also have live-action part

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Tajimi city's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) revealed on Thursday that the project will premiere in April 2021. The website also revealed a promotional video.

The anime will also have a live-action part. The live-action part will feature the anime's cast highlighting famous locations and shops in Tajima, and will take on challenges.

The cast includes Minami Tanaka as pottery novice Himeno Toyokawa, Yū Serizawa as Himeno's classmate and the pottery club's mood-maker Mika Kukuri, Yūki Wakai as the anime and game fan Naoko Naruse who spends all her time at the club for some reason, and Rina Honnizumi as the club president Toko Aoki who has enjoyed pottery since she was little.

Jun Kamiya ( Blue Seed , The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye , Kingdom ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Active Raid , Twin Star Exorcists , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Ayano Yoshioka is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Tajimi and its tourism association are both collaborating on the anime.

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year . The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi .