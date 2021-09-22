New Usogui Manga Launches on October 7

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Toshio Sako 's spinoff manga for his Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga will debut in the magazine's 45th issue on October 7 with the title Usogui : Tokubetsu-hen (The Lie Eater: Special Arc).

The story of Usogui follows a brilliant gambler named Baku "Usogui" Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in February 2022.

Sako launched the Batuque manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in July 2018, and it moved online to the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in May 2020. Sako changed the manga to an irregular serialization due to planning and writing for Usogui : Tokubetsu-hen .

Sako created the new character "Shiden" who debuted as part of a collaboration in Wright Flyer Studios ' Bukiyo Saraba smartphone game in September 2017.