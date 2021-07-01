Live-Action Usogui Film Reveals Cast, Director, February 2022 Debut

Warner Bros. Japan announced the first main cast member, director, and February 2022 opening date for the live-action film of Toshio Sako 's Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga on Friday. The film stars Ryūsei Yokohama as the protagonist Baku Madarame. Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water , L change the WorLd ) is directing the film.

The live-action film was announced in 2016.

The story of Usogui follows a brilliant gambler named Baku " Usogui " Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. Sako is planning to launch a spinoff manga of the main series. The series inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012.

Source: Comic Natalie