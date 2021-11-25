'Love All Play' Badminton TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Lead Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae

The official website for the television anime of Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel posted the anime's second teaser promotional video on Thursday. The video announces that Natsuki Hanae will play the lead character Ryō Mizushima.

Sporting goods maker YONEX is supervising and collaborating on the designs for the anime. YONEX assisted on a previous badminton anime, Hanebad! from 2018.

The tagline in the visual above reads, "A once-in-a-lifetime coming-of-age that hurtles at 400 km/h (250 mph), love-all play!!" The anime's website notes the pundits' claim that the shuttlecock's initial speed after a smash makes badminton the "world's fastest sport." The anime's title comes from the score (love-all) at the start of a match.

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who joined his middle school's badminton team full of motivation — but without a proper coach, ended up in obscurity. Nevertheless, he did eventually reach the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School's badminton team under the legendary coach Ebihara and surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Hiroshi Takeuchi ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief storyboarder, Blade & Soul , Zunda Horizon ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation and OLM. Tomoko Konparu ( Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Miharu Hirami ( Kodocha , The New Adventures of Kimba The White Lion ), Shingo Irie ( All Out!! , Kuroko's Basketball ), and Michiko Yokote ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! , Genshiken , Shirobako ). Riko Kaneda is designing the characters, and Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Welcome to the Ballroom , Shaman King ) is composing the music.

The anime will air next spring on YTV , NTV , and their affiliates on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.

Poplar's Pureful imprint published the first Love All Play novel in May 2011, and Koseki has since written three more follow-up novels.