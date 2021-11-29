News
Daruchan, Ship of Theseus, 4 More Manga Nominated for Best Comic at Angoulême 2022

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Nora to Zassō, Natsuko no Sake, Sensor, Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow also nominated for Best Comic

The 48th Angoulême International Comics Festival announced its nominees for Best Comic on Friday, which includes six manga:

  • Lemon Haruna's Daruchan
  • Toshiya Higashimoto's Le Bateau de Thésee (Theseus no Fune or Ship of Theseus) volume 10
  • Keigo Shinzô's Mauvaise Herbe (Nora to Zassō) volume 4
  • Akira Oze's Natsuko no Sake volume 5
  • Junji Ito's Sensor
  • Toranosuke Shimada's Une brève histoire du Robo-Sapiens (Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow) volumes 1-2

Lemon Haruna's Daruchan is also nominated for the "Sélection Fauve Des Lycéens" category.

Kuniko Tsurita's L'Envol manga is nominated for the Heritage category. Drawn & Quarterly published the manga collection in English under the title The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud.

Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period manga volume 6 and Okura's Je crois que mon fils est gay (I Think Our Son Is Gay) manga volume 2 are nominated for the Kids category for ages 12-16. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga volume 5 and Shin'ya Komatsu's Un été à Tsurumaki (Tsurumaki Machi Natsu Jikan) manga are nominated for the Kids category ages 8-12.

Toshiya Higashimoto's Le Bateau de Thésee manga was nominated for Best Comic in 2020.

The 48th Angoulême Festival will run from January 27-30 in the Angoulême area of France.

The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

Sources: Angoulême, Comics Beat (Dean Simons)

