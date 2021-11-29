Daruchan, Ship of Theseus, 4 More Manga Nominated for Best Comic at Angoulême 2022

also nominated for Best Comic

The 48th Angoulême International Comics Festival announced its nominees for Best Comic on Friday, which includes six manga:

Lemon Haruna's Daruchan

Toshiya Higashimoto's Le Bateau de Thésee ( Theseus no Fune or Ship of Theseus ) volume 10

( or ) volume 10 Keigo Shinzô's Mauvaise Herbe ( Nora to Zassō ) volume 4

( ) volume 4 Akira Oze 's Natsuko no Sake volume 5

's volume 5 Junji Ito 's Sensor

's Toranosuke Shimada's Une brève histoire du Robo-Sapiens ( Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow ) volumes 1-2

Lemon Haruna's Daruchan is also nominated for the "Sélection Fauve Des Lycéens" category.

Kuniko Tsurita 's L'Envol manga is nominated for the Heritage category. Drawn & Quarterly published the manga collection in English under the title The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud .

Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's Blue Period manga volume 6 and Okura's Je crois que mon fils est gay ( I Think Our Son Is Gay ) manga volume 2 are nominated for the Kids category for ages 12-16. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock manga volume 5 and Shin'ya Komatsu's Un été à Tsurumaki ( Tsurumaki Machi Natsu Jikan ) manga are nominated for the Kids category ages 8-12.

Toshiya Higashimoto's Le Bateau de Thésee manga was nominated for Best Comic in 2020.

The 48th Angoulême Festival will run from January 27-30 in the Angoulême area of France.

The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

