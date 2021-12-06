ADR Director, Writer, Producer Scott Page-Pagter Passes Away

Power Rangers director passed away due to cancer

Actress Catherine Sutherland revealed on Instagram on Sunday that ADR director Scott Page-Pagter (pictured left on image) has passed away due to cancer. He was 52.

Scott Page-Pagter was an ADR director for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Zeo. He served as a producer for numerous Power Rangers series and Beetleborgs. Page-Pagter was the voice of Porto in Power Rangers Turbo as well as other characters in the Power Rangers series. He also directed the third Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki original video anime ( OVA ), Mon Colle Knights , Daigunder and Teknoman ( Tekkaman Blade ). He was an ADR scriptwriter for Ai: Tenchi Muyo! and Marmalade Boy .

Page-Pagter also made wine commercially and opened a wine-tasting room with his brother in California.

Image Source: Pagter Brothers Winery

Source: Catherine Sutherland's Instagram page